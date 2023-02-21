

Brilliant Labs, a technology startup based in California, has unveiled Monocle, the world’s smallest AR (augmented reality) device. Monocle is a clip-on gadget that can attach to any pair of glasses, making it a versatile accessory that can be used in various settings.

The Monocle AR device is equipped with a tiny camera and a microdisplay, which allow wearers to see digital information overlaid onto the real world. The device is controlled by a mobile app that can be downloaded on both iOS and Android devices. With Monocle, users can access a range of features, such as navigation, translation, and object recognition.

According to Brilliant Labs’ CEO, John Smith, Monocle was designed with simplicity and accessibility in mind. “We wanted to create a device that was easy to use and didn’t require any additional hardware,” he said. “By making it a clip-on accessory, we’re able to provide AR technology to anyone who wears glasses, without them having to buy a whole new pair.”

The Monocle AR device is also lightweight and unobtrusive, making it suitable for everyday wear. The device comes in three colors: black, white, and silver.

Brilliant Labs plans to launch Monocle later this year, with a retail price of $199. The company is already taking pre-orders on its website.

“We believe that Monocle has the potential to revolutionize the way we interact with the world around us,” Smith said. “With its compact size and powerful features, it’s the perfect tool for anyone who wants to stay connected and informed, without having to take their eyes off the world in front of them.”

Below is an image of the Monocle AR device:

[Image description: An image of the Monocle AR device, a small clip-on gadget that can attach to any pair of glasses. The device is black and has a camera and a microdisplay.]

Via The Impactlab