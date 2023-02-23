Carbon Robotics, an AI and robotics company specializing in agriculture, has introduced what it says is “the industry’s first LaserThinning capability”, continuing the “rapid innovation” of its LaserWeeder system.

The article from Robotics and Automation News discusses the recent unveiling of a super-thin laser by Carbon Robotics that is designed for weeding crop fields. This laser technology is intended to provide an alternative to traditional herbicides, which can be harmful to the environment and to human health.

According to the article, the laser is capable of targeting and killing individual weeds without harming surrounding crops. This is achieved through a combination of precision optics and software algorithms that allow the laser to distinguish between plants and weeds. The laser is also extremely thin, which allows it to be mounted on a tractor and used to weed fields in a highly efficient manner.

As the article notes, this technology has the potential to revolutionize the way that farmers approach weed control. In the words of Paul Mikesell, the CEO of Carbon Robotics, “We are excited to bring a new and innovative approach to weed management that can help farmers improve crop yields, reduce costs, and minimize the use of harmful chemicals.”

The introduction of this laser technology also comes at a time when there is growing concern about the environmental impact of traditional herbicides. By providing a non-toxic alternative to these chemicals, the laser technology developed by Carbon Robotics could help to address some of these concerns and promote more sustainable farming practices.

Via The Impactlab