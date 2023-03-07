The world’s first fully 3D printed rocket, Terran 1, is now ready for its maiden flight. The rocket has been designed and built by Relativity Space, a company based in California that specializes in 3D printing rockets and space equipment.

The Terran 1 rocket is made up of more than 95% 3D printed components, including its engines, which are some of the largest 3D printed components in the world. The rocket is capable of carrying a payload of up to 1,250 kilograms to low Earth orbit.

According to Tim Ellis, the CEO of Relativity Space, “Terran 1 is the first step in Relativity’s mission to 3D print the first rocket made on Mars. We’re on track to launch Terran 1 this year and we’re excited to see it take flight.”

The rocket is designed to be highly reusable, with the ability to be quickly and easily manufactured and assembled. This is thanks to Relativity Space’s innovative use of 3D printing technology, which allows for the rapid prototyping and manufacture of complex components.

The launch of Terran 1 is set to be a milestone for the aerospace industry, as it demonstrates the viability of 3D printing technology for space applications. It also has the potential to significantly reduce the cost and time required for manufacturing and launching rockets.

As Ellis notes, “Relativity’s mission is to make space more accessible by creating an entirely 3D printed rocket. We believe that this will fundamentally change the economics of space and make it possible to create a self-sustaining human presence on Mars.”

The maiden flight of Terran 1 is eagerly awaited by the industry and will undoubtedly be a significant moment in the history of space exploration.

Via The Impactlab