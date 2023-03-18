Scientists at Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory apply CRISPR to the discovery of new cancer targets to develop medicine to fight the deadly disease.

Scientists are harnessing the power of CRISPR (Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats) technology to fight cancer by modifying cells to target and destroy cancerous cells within the body. According to Dr. Michel Sadelain, Director of the Center for Cell Engineering at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York, “CRISPR is the ultimate tool for manipulating life and health.”

The technique involves modifying the genes of a patient’s own T-cells, a type of white blood cell that plays a key role in the immune response, to express certain proteins that can recognize and attack cancer cells. The modified T-cells are then reintroduced into the patient’s bloodstream, where they can seek out and destroy cancerous cells.

While this approach has shown promise in early clinical trials, there are still many challenges to overcome. For instance, there is a risk of off-target effects where the modified cells may also attack healthy cells, and researchers are working to minimize this risk through careful design and testing.

Dr. Sadelain explains, “It’s not as simple as just making the cells kill cancer. You also have to worry about safety.” He emphasizes the need for careful testing and monitoring to ensure that the modified cells are safe and effective.

Despite these challenges, researchers are optimistic about the potential of CRISPR technology to revolutionize cancer treatment. Dr. Toni Cathomen, Director of the Institute for Cell and Gene Therapy at the University of Freiburg in Germany, notes that “CRISPR has revolutionized the field of gene editing and opened up new possibilities for treating genetic diseases, including cancer.”

As scientists continue to refine the use of CRISPR for cancer treatment, there is hope that this groundbreaking technology could one day offer a powerful new weapon in the fight against this deadly disease.

Via The Impactlab