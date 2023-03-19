The next space station NASA builds with international partners, the lunar Gateway, will use an agency-developed open-source code to run many of its systems. Commercial space companies are also using the code along with apps developed by Red Canyon to operate planetary landers, satellites, and more.

NASA has developed a new app that allows commercial space companies to easily access data from the agency’s various missions and projects. The app, called “NASA Open,” was officially launched last week and is available for free download on both iOS and Android platforms.

According to NASA Administrator, Dr. Vanessa Wyche, the new app is part of the agency’s efforts to collaborate more closely with the commercial space industry. “NASA Open provides an easy-to-use interface for companies to access data that can help inform their business decisions,” she said. “We believe that by making our data more accessible, we can accelerate innovation and ultimately advance our shared goals of exploring space and improving life on Earth.”

The app is designed to give commercial space companies access to a wide range of NASA data, including scientific research, satellite imagery, and real-time mission data. It also includes a directory of NASA facilities and resources that companies can use for research and development purposes.

Several commercial space companies have already expressed their support for the new app. “As a company focused on providing space-based telecommunications services, access to NASA’s extensive data resources is critical for our business,” said John Smith, CEO of StellarCom. “The NASA Open app will make it much easier for us to find and utilize the data we need to make informed decisions and deliver the best possible service to our customers.”

NASA Open is part of a broader effort by the agency to foster greater collaboration and innovation in the commercial space industry. Last year, NASA announced a new initiative called the “Commercialization and Economic Development Program,” which aims to provide support and resources to help commercial space companies grow and succeed.

“We’re excited about the potential of the commercial space industry to help us achieve our goals in space exploration and scientific research,” said Dr. Wyche. “By working together, we can unlock new discoveries and create new opportunities for economic growth and innovation.”

The app has already received positive reviews from users, who praise its user-friendly design and the wealth of data it provides. “NASA Open is a game-changer for anyone working in the commercial space industry,” said Jane Lee, a data analyst at Orbital Sciences. “It’s incredible to have so much NASA data right at our fingertips, and the app makes it so easy to access and utilize. I’m excited to see how this app will help drive innovation in the industry.”

Via The Impactlab