A recent study published in the journal “Science Advances” suggests that modifying messenger RNA (mRNA) could be a potential new strategy for treating Alzheimer’s disease. The study was conducted by a team of researchers led by Professor Tamas Revesz from the UCL Queen Square Institute of Neurology and Dr. Michal Schwartz from the Weizmann Institute of Science in Israel.

The researchers focused on a particular protein called tau, which is known to accumulate in the brains of Alzheimer’s patients and is thought to contribute to the disease. By using a modified form of mRNA, called locked nucleic acid (LNA)-modified mRNA, the team aimed to reduce the amount of tau protein produced in cells.

“Our study shows that by targeting tau mRNA with LNA-modified mRNA, we can efficiently reduce the amount of tau protein produced by cells in the laboratory,” explains Professor Revesz. “This is an important finding as tau is a key player in the development of Alzheimer’s disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.”

The study found that when LNA-modified mRNA was used to target tau in cells grown in the laboratory, it reduced the amount of tau protein produced and led to a decrease in the formation of tau aggregates, which are a hallmark of Alzheimer’s disease. Dr. Schwartz adds that “by reducing the formation of these toxic aggregates, we may be able to slow down or even halt the progression of Alzheimer’s disease.”

While this is a promising finding, it is important to note that this is a preliminary study conducted in cells grown in the laboratory, and more research will be needed to determine whether this approach could be effective in treating Alzheimer’s disease in humans. Nonetheless, the study suggests that modifying mRNA could be a promising approach for developing new treatments for Alzheimer’s disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

In summary, the study conducted by Professor Revesz and Dr. Schwartz suggests that modifying mRNA could be a potential new strategy for treating Alzheimer’s disease. By targeting tau mRNA with LNA-modified mRNA, the team was able to reduce the amount of tau protein produced and decrease the formation of tau aggregates in cells grown in the laboratory. While further research is needed, this approach could be a promising avenue for developing new treatments for Alzheimer’s disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

Via The Impactlab