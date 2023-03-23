Generative artificial intelligence (AI) is making waves in the healthcare industry by reducing costs and developing new cancer drugs. Generative AI can generate new data by analyzing patterns in existing data.

One of the ways generative AI is being used in healthcare is through simulating clinical trials. Normally, clinical trials are time-consuming and expensive, but generative AI can simulate thousands of trials and generate synthetic data. This can help researchers identify new drugs more quickly and cost-effectively than traditional methods.

Generative AI can also improve the efficiency of drug development. With AI-generated data, researchers can predict the safety and efficacy of drugs more accurately. Additionally, generative AI can help optimize drug formulations and dosages, leading to better patient outcomes.

Overall, the use of generative AI in healthcare has the potential to revolutionize the industry and improve patient outcomes. By reducing costs and speeding up drug development, we may see significant progress in the fight against cancer and other diseases.

Via The Impactlab