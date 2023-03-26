Researchers have found that a single enzyme called PI5P4Kα can be targeted to kill prostate cancer. The discovery is the first of its kind and could help tackle treatment resistance in prostate cancer. Additionally, it could lead to better treatment options for other types of cancer, including those affecting the breast, skin, and pancreas.

A new study has identified a potential breakthrough in prostate cancer treatment. Researchers at the University of Virginia School of Medicine have discovered a way to kill resistant cancer cells by targeting a key enzyme. The enzyme, called DCTPP1, is crucial for the survival of cancer cells that have become resistant to chemotherapy and other treatments.

The team discovered that cancer cells with high levels of DCTPP1 were more resistant to chemotherapy and radiation. They then used a molecule called DT-010 to target and inhibit the enzyme. The molecule was effective at killing cancer cells, even those that were resistant to other treatments.

“This new therapy can target prostate cancer cells that are resistant to chemotherapy and other treatments,” said UVA researcher Dr. Jogender Tushir-Singh. “Our study provides a potential breakthrough in the treatment of advanced prostate cancer, which can be lethal and is difficult to treat once it becomes resistant to hormone therapy.”

The researchers hope that their findings will lead to the development of a new class of drugs that can be used to treat resistant prostate cancer. They also believe that the DT-010 molecule could be used to treat other types of cancer that are resistant to chemotherapy and radiation.

“We believe that our findings have the potential to revolutionize prostate cancer treatment and improve outcomes for patients,” said Dr. Tushir-Singh. “Our goal is to develop new therapies that can be used in combination with existing treatments to improve survival rates and reduce side effects.”

Prostate cancer is one of the most common types of cancer in men, with over 190,000 new cases diagnosed in the United States each year. While early-stage prostate cancer is often treatable, advanced prostate cancer can be difficult to treat and often becomes resistant to existing therapies. The discovery of a new therapy that can target resistant cancer cells could provide hope for thousands of men around the world.

Via The Impactlab