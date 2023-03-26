AS ALPHABET’S WING WANTS TO FLY MILLIONS OF SMALL PACKAGES BY 2024

Japan Post, the national postal service of Japan, has partnered with drone company Wing to launch a new drone delivery service. The service will use Wing’s autonomous drones to deliver small packages to customers in remote and rural areas.

The partnership will allow Japan Post to expand its delivery network and reach customers in areas where traditional delivery methods are not feasible. The drones will be able to deliver packages up to 1.5 kg in weight and will be equipped with cameras and sensors to ensure safe and accurate delivery.

Wing, a subsidiary of Alphabet (the parent company of Google), has been testing its drone delivery service in other parts of the world, including Australia and the United States. The company’s drones are able to fly up to 120 km/h and can cover a distance of up to 20 km on a single battery charge.

“We are excited to partner with Japan Post to bring our drone delivery service to more customers around the world,” said James Ryan Burgess, CEO of Wing. “Our technology has the potential to revolutionize the way goods are delivered, making it faster, cheaper, and more efficient than traditional delivery methods.”

The service is expected to begin testing later this year, with a full launch planned for 2024. Japan Post and Wing will work together to develop the necessary infrastructure and regulatory framework to ensure safe and reliable delivery.

Drone delivery has the potential to transform the logistics industry by providing faster and more efficient delivery services. As technology advances and regulations become more favorable, we can expect to see more companies partnering with drone manufacturers to develop new and innovative delivery solutions.

Via The Impactlab