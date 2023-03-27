‘Zips’ have a range of 10 miles, carry 8 pounds of payload, and delivery time can be tracked to the second.

Zipline, the drone delivery company known for its medical supply delivery service in Africa, has developed a new delivery drone that is practically silent. The new drone, named Zip, uses a hybrid system that combines electric and gas power, allowing it to fly for longer distances and carry heavier loads.

According to Zipline, Zip can fly up to 80 miles per hour and carry up to 1.75 pounds. The company says the drone can make deliveries in as little as three minutes, even in adverse weather conditions.

One of the most unique features of Zip is its practically silent operation. Unlike traditional drones, which emit a loud buzzing sound, Zip produces almost no noise. This makes it ideal for delivering goods in urban areas, where noise pollution can be a major concern.

Zipline’s new drone also has a longer range than its previous models. The company’s current delivery drones, which are used to transport medical supplies in Rwanda, can travel up to 75 miles round-trip. Zip, on the other hand, can fly up to 500 miles round-trip, making it suitable for longer delivery routes.

The drone is also fully autonomous, meaning it can take off, fly, and land without any human intervention. This allows for faster and more efficient deliveries, as well as reducing the risk of accidents caused by human error.

Zipline plans to use Zip to expand its delivery services beyond medical supplies. The company sees potential in delivering a variety of goods, including groceries, packages, and even fast food.

“We’re not just building a drone for delivering medical products, we’re building a system for delivering all things,” said Keller Rinaudo, CEO of Zipline. “Zip is designed to be the fastest and most reliable way to deliver goods, wherever you are.”

Zipline is currently testing the new drone at its facility in California, and plans to begin commercial operations in the near future. The company says it has already received interest from several potential customers, including retailers and fast food chains.

With its hybrid power system and practically silent operation, Zip could be a game-changer for the drone delivery industry, making deliveries faster, more efficient, and less disruptive to urban areas.

