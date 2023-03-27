One step closer to commercialized lab-grown meat.

Israeli food-tech company Aleph Farms is set to release its lab-grown meat products to consumers by 2025, according to CEO Didier Toubia. Aleph Farms has created a proprietary platform for growing meat directly from animal cells, without the need to raise or slaughter animals. The company says its technology can produce the same quality of meat found in traditional agriculture while using fewer resources and causing less harm to the environment.

Toubia believes the company’s products will help address the increasing demand for meat while also reducing the environmental impact of livestock farming. “We see a growing demand for meat, with the world’s population expected to reach 10 billion by 2050,” he said. “We need to find a way to feed all these people without harming the planet. Our meat offers a sustainable solution that is both healthy and delicious.”

The company has received funding from a variety of sources, including the Israeli Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, the Strauss Group, and the Cargill Global Food Innovation Center. Aleph Farms has also partnered with the Technion-Israel Institute of Technology to further develop its technology.

The lab-grown meat industry has been gaining traction in recent years, with companies like Memphis Meats, Mosa Meat, and SuperMeat all developing their own meat-growing technologies. In December 2020, Singapore became the first country to approve lab-grown meat for sale to consumers.

According to a report by Meticulous Research, the global lab-grown meat market is expected to reach $4.36 billion by 2027, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 15.7% from 2020 to 2027. The report cites the increasing demand for meat, coupled with environmental concerns and animal welfare issues, as driving the growth of the industry.

Toubia is optimistic about the future of lab-grown meat and its potential to revolutionize the food industry. “We’re working to create a more sustainable, secure, and resilient food system,” he said. “We believe that our meat is just the beginning of a new era of food production.”

