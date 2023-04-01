BMW Panoramic Vision head-up display

BMW has unveiled a new innovation in automotive technology: a windscreen-wide head-up display. The new technology is designed to provide drivers with a more immersive and intuitive driving experience, with important information displayed on the windscreen in the driver’s line of sight.

The new head-up display system uses augmented reality technology to project information onto the windscreen, including speed, navigation instructions, and alerts about potential hazards. The system also features a 3D display mode that provides a more realistic view of the road ahead.

According to BMW, the new technology is designed to reduce driver distraction by providing important information without requiring the driver to take their eyes off the road. The windscreen-wide display also provides a more comprehensive view of the road ahead, which can help drivers to stay alert and aware of their surroundings.

“We believe that the windscreen-wide head-up display will be a game-changer in terms of driver safety and convenience,” said Frank Weber, BMW’s head of development. “By providing drivers with a more immersive and intuitive driving experience, we hope to make driving safer and more enjoyable for everyone.”

The new technology is expected to be available in BMW’s upcoming iX electric SUV, which is set to launch later this year. The iX will also feature a range of other advanced technologies, including a 5G-connected infotainment system and advanced driver assistance features.

BMW’s windscreen-wide head-up display represents a significant step forward in automotive technology, and could pave the way for other innovations in the years to come. As Weber put it, “We’re constantly pushing the boundaries of what’s possible, and we’re excited to see what the future holds for automotive technology.”

Via The Impactlab