Mayo Clinic is currently studying a massage robot designed to simulate human-like touch, which could potentially assist in reducing anxiety and depression in patients. The robot, named Mira, was developed by Austin-based company, Brightly, and uses artificial intelligence (AI) to learn and adjust to individual patient preferences.

Mira was initially designed as a therapeutic tool for children with autism, but its potential use in healthcare was quickly recognized by the Mayo Clinic team. “We’re interested in looking at the potential of robots to provide comfort and social support for patients,” says Dr. Naveen Bansal, a Mayo Clinic pediatrician.

The massage robot uses 12 different sensors and four different pressure modes to simulate a variety of massage techniques. It also incorporates facial recognition technology to analyze patient emotions and respond accordingly. “If the patient is feeling anxious or stressed, the robot can adjust the massage to be more calming,” explains Brightly CEO, Aiden Bauer.

Mayo Clinic is currently conducting a pilot study with Mira to evaluate its effectiveness in reducing anxiety and depression in patients undergoing chemotherapy. The study involves using Mira for 15-minute massage sessions before and after chemotherapy treatments. “If we find that patients are feeling less anxious and more relaxed, we hope to expand the study to include other patient populations,” says Dr. Bansal.

While the idea of using robots in healthcare may seem unusual, Dr. Bansal sees it as a natural evolution of technology in medicine. “We’re constantly looking for new ways to improve patient care, and if robots can help us achieve that, then it’s something we should explore,” he says.

Overall, the Mayo Clinic team is optimistic about the potential of Mira and other AI-based technologies to improve patient care. “We’re excited to see how these new technologies can enhance the patient experience and help us provide better care,” says Dr. Bansal.

