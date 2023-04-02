A group of scientists from the University of Washington has developed an artificial intelligence (AI) model that can design new proteins, according to a paper published in the journal Science. The researchers used deep learning algorithms to analyze the properties of existing proteins and then generate new ones with specific functions.

The AI model, called RoseTTAFold, is designed to predict the 3D structure of proteins, which is crucial to understanding how they function. The model was trained on a dataset of more than 250,000 protein structures and their corresponding amino acid sequences. Once trained, RoseTTAFold was able to design new proteins with high accuracy.

The researchers tested the AI model by designing a protein that could bind to a specific molecule. They then synthesized the protein and confirmed that it bound to the target molecule in vitro. “This is a major step forward in protein design,” says Dr. David Baker, a biochemist at the University of Washington and one of the authors of the paper.

Proteins are complex molecules that perform a variety of functions in living organisms, from catalyzing chemical reactions to transporting molecules across cell membranes. Designing new proteins with specific functions has long been a goal of biochemists and biotechnologists, as it could lead to new therapies for diseases and more efficient industrial processes.

Traditional protein design methods involve trial and error, which can be time-consuming and expensive. The new AI model could significantly speed up the process by predicting the properties of new proteins before they are synthesized.

However, the researchers caution that more work needs to be done before the technology can be widely used. “We’re still in the early stages of this technology, and there’s a lot more to learn,” says Baker. “But we’re excited about the potential for this to revolutionize protein design.”

Via The Impactlab