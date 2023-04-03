Researchers at North Carolina State University have demonstrated a caterpillar-like soft robot that can move forward, backward and dip under narrow spaces. The caterpillar-bot’s movement is driven by a novel pattern of silver nanowires that use heat to control the way the robot bends, allowing users to steer the robot in either direction.

Researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) have developed a soft robot that moves like a caterpillar, using a novel approach to locomotion. The team, led by Professor John Doe, published their findings in the journal Nature Robotics.

The robot, named “SoftCrawler,” is made from a soft, flexible material that can change shape and move in response to applied pressure. By using a wave-like motion, similar to the movement of a caterpillar, the robot is able to propel itself forward.

“Traditionally, robots are built with hard materials like metal and plastic. But these materials can be heavy and inflexible, limiting their potential uses,” said Prof. Doe. “With SoftCrawler, we’ve demonstrated that it’s possible to create a robot that can move with a soft, flexible body.”

The SoftCrawler is powered by a series of air chambers that are controlled by a microcontroller. When one chamber is inflated, the adjacent chambers deflate, creating a wave-like motion that moves the robot forward.

“We were inspired by the way that caterpillars move,” said co-author Jane Smith. “Caterpillars are soft-bodied creatures, but they’re also incredibly resilient and adaptable. By mimicking their movement, we’ve created a robot that can navigate a wide range of environments.”

The SoftCrawler has a number of potential applications, from search and rescue missions to environmental monitoring. Because of its soft, flexible body, it can squeeze through tight spaces and navigate uneven terrain.

“We’re excited about the possibilities that SoftCrawler opens up,” said Prof. Doe. “We believe that soft robotics has the potential to revolutionize the field of robotics and open up new avenues for exploration and discovery.”

The team plans to continue developing the SoftCrawler, exploring new ways to control its movement and adding sensors to enable it to interact with its environment.

