Agility Robotics has launched the next generation of its humanoid robot, named Digit. The robot is designed to operate in human environments, performing tasks such as package delivery, warehouse automation, and inspection in hazardous environments.

Digit is a two-legged robot that is approximately the size and shape of an average person. It is equipped with sensors and cameras to navigate its surroundings, and can climb stairs, walk on uneven terrain, and carry payloads of up to 40 pounds.

The new version of Digit features improved hardware and software, including an upgraded sensor suite and more efficient motors. The robot also has the ability to detect and avoid obstacles in real-time, making it safer to operate in crowded environments.

“Digit represents a major step forward in the field of humanoid robotics,” says Agility Robotics CEO, Damion Shelton. “We believe that robots like Digit will play an increasingly important role in industries such as logistics and manufacturing, where they can work alongside human employees to improve efficiency and safety.”

The company has already partnered with several companies to test the robot in real-world settings. Ford has been using Digit to help automate its package delivery operations, while logistics company DHL is using the robot to help with warehouse automation.

The new version of Digit is expected to be even more versatile and capable than its predecessor, which was already widely regarded as one of the most advanced humanoid robots on the market. “We’re excited to see what our customers will be able to accomplish with this new version of Digit,” says Shelton. “We believe that the possibilities are endless.”

