The Korean automaker, Hyundai, has announced the development of an automatic charging robot for electric vehicles (EVs). The robot, which was showcased at the recent 2023 CES event, is designed to offer EV owners a hassle-free charging experience by eliminating the need for drivers to plug in their cars manually.

The automatic charging robot works by using a combination of advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence, autonomous driving, and robotics. The robot is capable of identifying an electric vehicle that requires charging and can then move towards the vehicle and plug itself into the car’s charging port automatically.

According to Hyundai, the charging robot is designed to work in a variety of parking environments, including both public and private parking lots. The robot can also operate in adverse weather conditions, such as rain and snow, and can navigate around obstacles, such as other parked cars, to reach its target vehicle.

“This technology allows EV owners to enjoy the convenience of automatic charging without having to worry about the availability of charging infrastructure or the inconvenience of manual charging,” said Jeong Jin Haeng, Vice Chairman of Hyundai Motor Group.

Hyundai’s automatic charging robot is part of the automaker’s broader efforts to develop innovative and sustainable transportation solutions. The company has been investing heavily in EV technology in recent years and has set an ambitious goal of selling 1 million EVs annually by 2025.

With the global shift towards sustainable transportation, the development of advanced charging technologies like Hyundai’s automatic charging robot could play a crucial role in accelerating the adoption of electric vehicles and reducing carbon emissions.

Via The Impactlab