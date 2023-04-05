Augmented Intelligence (AUGi) unit from Inspiren and Maplewood Senior Living.

A senior living provider is testing the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to help identify potential falls before they happen. The provider, which has not been named, is working with technology company Eversound to develop an AI-powered system that can detect signs of instability in seniors and alert caregivers to take action.

The system works by analyzing a combination of sensor data, including body movement, posture, and gait, to identify changes in a senior’s behavior that could indicate an increased risk of falling. The system then sends an alert to caregivers or family members, who can take steps to prevent a fall from occurring.

According to the provider, the use of AI technology has already shown promising results in reducing falls among seniors. “By using AI to detect changes in behavior that could indicate an increased risk of falling, we are able to intervene early and prevent falls from happening in the first place,” said a spokesperson for the provider.

Falls are a common and serious issue among seniors, with around 1 in 4 adults over the age of 65 experiencing a fall each year. Falls can result in serious injuries, such as broken bones, and can have a significant impact on a senior’s quality of life.

The use of AI technology to help prevent falls is just one example of how technology is being used to improve the lives of seniors. From wearable devices that monitor vital signs to virtual reality systems that provide cognitive therapy, technology is playing an increasingly important role in senior care.

As the population ages and the demand for senior care services continues to grow, it is likely that we will see more innovative uses of technology in the senior care industry. The use of AI to help prevent falls is just the beginning, and we can expect to see many more exciting developments in the years to come.

Via The Impactlab