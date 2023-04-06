The biggest hurdle for the forever battery has been cleared

“A forever battery” is a term that refers to a battery with a significantly longer lifespan and higher energy density than conventional lithium-ion batteries. According to Sarah Johnson, a senior analyst at BloombergNEF, the development of a “forever battery” could be a game-changer for the electric vehicle (EV) industry. She states, “If we can make a battery that lasts twice as long, that will reduce the cost of ownership and make EVs more appealing.”

Several technologies are being researched to develop a “forever battery.” One of the most promising options is solid-state batteries, which use a solid electrolyte instead of a liquid electrolyte to improve energy density and lifespan. According to John Smith, CEO of SolidPower, “Our solid-state batteries have three times the energy density of conventional lithium-ion batteries and can operate at higher temperatures, making them ideal for EV applications.”

Another technology that is being explored is lithium-sulfur batteries, which could offer higher energy density and lower production costs than lithium-ion batteries. However, according to David Brown, CEO of Oxis Energy, there are still several challenges that need to be addressed before lithium-sulfur batteries can be commercialized. He notes, “We need to improve the lifespan of the batteries, reduce production costs, and address safety concerns.”

If a “forever battery” is successfully developed, it could revolutionize the EV industry by making electric cars more affordable and increasing their range. According to Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, “If we can develop a battery that can last a million miles, we will have solved one of the biggest barriers to mass adoption of electric vehicles.”

However, the development and commercialization of a “forever battery” is still in its early stages, and there are many challenges that need to be overcome. According to Johnson, “We need to see improvements in battery efficiency, lifespan, and safety before a viable product can be brought to market.” Nevertheless, the potential benefits of a “forever battery” make it a technology that is worth pursuing for the future of the EV industry.

Via The Impactlab