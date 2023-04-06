Levi’s, the popular denim brand, has announced that it will be testing AI-generated models to increase inclusivity and personalization in its advertising campaigns. The company will be partnering with customization platform, The Yes, to create a more personalized shopping experience for customers.

The AI-generated models will be used to showcase Levi’s products in advertising campaigns, and will be based on a diverse range of body types and sizes. The aim of the initiative is to promote inclusivity and diversity in the fashion industry and to ensure that all customers feel represented and included.

Jeff McAdams, Levi’s Vice President of Men’s Design, said in a statement, “We’re excited to partner with The Yes and leverage their technology to offer a more personalized and inclusive shopping experience. By using AI-generated models that represent a diverse range of body types and sizes, we hope to better serve our customers and make shopping for Levi’s products more accessible and enjoyable for all.”

In addition to using AI-generated models, Levi’s and The Yes will be offering customized product recommendations to customers based on their preferences and purchase history. This will allow customers to find products that best fit their individual style and needs.

The initiative is part of Levi’s broader efforts to promote sustainability and inclusivity in the fashion industry. The company has previously launched initiatives to reduce water usage in its manufacturing processes and to promote fair labor practices.

The use of AI-generated models in advertising campaigns is a growing trend in the fashion industry, as it allows companies to showcase their products in a more personalized and inclusive way. As the technology continues to evolve, it is likely that more companies will adopt this approach to create a more inclusive and diverse shopping experience for their customers.

Via The Impactlab