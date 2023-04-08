Japanese space company Astro Live Experiences (ALE) is set to create the world’s first artificial meteor shower, according to reports from CTV News. ALE’s meteor shower will be designed to be visible from the ground and is scheduled to take place in 2023.

The company will use a satellite to release small pellets into the atmosphere, which will burn up as they re-enter, creating the visual effect of a meteor shower. ALE founder and CEO Lena Okajima said in a statement, “We’re targeting the whole world, as our stockholders come from different countries and regions.”

The company plans to debut the artificial meteor shower during the opening ceremony of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, which were delayed to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, ALE postponed the event again, citing the need for additional testing and refinement.

Okajima said that creating the artificial meteor shower is a difficult process and that ALE is still working to perfect the technology. “We have to ensure that the time and place of the shower are accurate, and we also need to consider the speed of the pellets and the chemical composition,” she said.

Despite the challenges, ALE has attracted significant investment and interest from individuals and organizations around the world. Okajima stated, “Our aim is to create an entirely new entertainment that will be enjoyed by people all around the world.”

The creation of an artificial meteor shower is a unique endeavor that has the potential to captivate audiences worldwide. As Okajima noted, “Meteor showers remind us that we’re all under the same sky. They’re a symbol of unity.”

Via The Impactlab