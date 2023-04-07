Planner 5D, a Latvian-based design platform, has recently launched a new AI-powered tool that promises to transform the way people design and decorate their spaces. The tool, called the AI Design Generator, allows users to generate custom interior designs in seconds, using artificial intelligence to create a personalized layout based on user preferences.

According to the company, the AI Design Generator is capable of analyzing the user’s design preferences, style, and space constraints to create a customized interior design. The AI tool is also capable of providing design suggestions based on the user’s feedback, making it an interactive and intuitive tool.

“Designing a space can be a daunting task, and many people struggle with visualizing how different design elements will come together,” says Planner 5D’s CEO, Alexey Sheremetyev. “Our AI Design Generator makes it easy for anyone to create a beautiful and functional design in just a few clicks.”

The AI Design Generator is based on Planner 5D’s existing platform, which allows users to create 2D and 3D designs of their spaces. The new tool, however, streamlines the design process by eliminating the need for manual design inputs and allowing users to generate a design quickly and easily.

The AI Design Generator has been in development for several years, and the company has been testing the tool with beta users to refine the AI algorithms. The feedback from beta users has been overwhelmingly positive, with users praising the tool’s ability to create personalized designs quickly and efficiently.

Planner 5D’s AI Design Generator is the latest in a series of AI-powered tools that are transforming the design industry. With the rise of artificial intelligence, designers are able to work faster and more efficiently, providing users with better and more personalized designs.

“AI is transforming the way we work and live, and the design industry is no exception,” says Sheremetyev. “We are excited to be at the forefront of this transformation, and we believe that our AI Design Generator is just the beginning of what is possible in the world of design.”

