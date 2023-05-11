Tesla’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) package is set to receive a significant update with the integration of end-to-end AI in its upcoming FSD Beta v12, according to Elon Musk. While FSD Beta already utilizes neural nets powered by artificial intelligence for environmental perception, the decision-making and driving input aspects rely on traditional programming. Previously, Musk stated that AI wouldn’t be necessary for this part, but he seems to have reversed his stance.

Musk recently highlighted the forthcoming v11.4 update, emphasizing the improvements in FSD Beta. He also mentioned the future v12 update, which would introduce “end-to-end AI” capabilities. However, no specific timeline was provided for this update. Tesla is currently expanding the release of v11.4 beyond its internal fleet, signaling progress in its self-driving ambitions.

Although Musk believes that Tesla can achieve “full autonomy” this year, the definition of full autonomy remains uncertain. Skepticism persists, especially considering the limited improvements witnessed in FSD Beta over the past year. While the perception aspect of FSD Beta is commendable in its ability to detect the environment accurately, doubts remain about the decision-making capabilities. Enhancing this aspect could lead to significant improvements and potentially fulfill Tesla’s promises of true full self-driving capabilities.

Musk’s evolving perspective on Tesla’s self-driving efforts is not unprecedented. The integration of AI into the decision-making process appears to be a logical step forward. By achieving the same level of performance in decision-making as in perception, FSD Beta holds the potential for substantial enhancements. Perhaps this advancement will pave the way for Tesla to deliver on its long-standing commitments to full self-driving technology.

By Impact Lab