Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has unveiled a range of AI-powered tools aimed at enhancing the effectiveness of advertisements on its platforms. The introduction of the AI Sandbox offers advertisers a testing ground for the latest generative AI solutions in ad creation.

Additionally, Meta has added new features to its Meta Advantage suite to automate ad development for creators and vendors. The AI Sandbox includes an AI writer for text variation and rewriting ads, as well as image-focused tools like background image creation and size adjustment for different aspect ratios.

While the AI Sandbox is currently being tested with a small group, Meta plans to roll it out widely in July and add more features in the future. Other updates include the inclusion of videos in catalog ads, campaign migration options, performance comparisons, and improved audience optimization. Notably, Google is also reported to be exploring generative AI tools for advertising on its platforms.

By Impact Lab