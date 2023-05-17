Imagine the incredible experience of working on an ocean floor research station, observing sea creatures gracefully swimming by, while also embarking on explorations of the ocean’s surface. Such opportunities have been limited in the past, but the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and the Proteus Ocean Group are set to change that. They are working together to develop a groundbreaking underwater research laboratory that aims to expand our understanding of the ocean and its wonders.

The Vision of Proteus Ocean Group: Led by Fabien Cousteau, the grandson of renowned ocean exploration pioneer Jacques Cousteau, Proteus Ocean Group is spearheading the creation of an extraordinary “underwater space station of the ocean.” Their ambitious plan involves constructing the station at a depth of nearly 60 feet off the coast of Curaçao in the Caribbean by 2026. This unique partnership between NOAA and the ocean group aims to identify research opportunities, sharing information and scientific expertise.

Unveiling the Underwater Frontier: The research facility being developed by Proteus Ocean Group and NOAA promises to provide scientists and the public with a rare window into the world beneath the ocean’s surface. Similar to the International Space Station and previous marine laboratories, aquanauts will reside aboard the station, conducting vital research and exploration activities beneath the sea. Fabien Cousteau expressed his excitement, stating that on Proteus, researchers will have unrestricted access to the ocean 24/7, enabling groundbreaking long-term studies through continuous human observation and experimentation. The collaboration with NOAA amplifies the potential for discoveries related to climate refugia, super corals, life-saving drugs, micro environmental data tied to climate events, and more.

Expanding Oceanic Capabilities: Jeremy Weirich, director of NOAA Ocean Exploration, highlights the transformative potential of this partnership. By allowing extended periods of underwater habitation in this cutting-edge ocean laboratory, scientists will be able to unlock the mysteries of the ocean. This enhanced understanding will lead to improved management, sustainable utilization, protection, and appreciation of its valuable resources. NOAA and Proteus Ocean Group may undertake joint expeditions, exchange personnel, and share operational methods to deepen the study of the ocean environment.

Designing the Future: Lisa Marrocchino, CEO of Proteus Ocean Group, acknowledges the invaluable expertise provided by NOAA as they embark on the complex process of designing and constructing this advanced facility. The new laboratory represents a significant step forward in NOAA’s own research initiatives, complementing their previous achievement with the underwater research station Aquarius in 1988, now owned and operated by Florida International University in the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary. Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic and global events, the dedicated team of scientists, oceanographers, and entrepreneurs remains committed to their vision.

Proteus Ocean Group has shared exciting details about the upcoming research station, key features of Proteus: :

The station will house an observatory and laboratory, offering unprecedented opportunities for observation and analysis.

Aquanauts will live and work under the ocean, allowing for immersive research experiences.

The station can accommodate up to eight people, potentially expanding to accommodate twelve individuals.

It will enable private citizens to live underwater for extended periods, providing unique educational and research opportunities.

A state-of-the-art video production facility will enable live-streaming of captivating underwater explorations.

The station is designed to accommodate additional modules in the future, allowing for expansion and flexibility.

Proteus Ocean Group envisions the development of two or three networked stations to further advance underwater research.

By Impact Lab