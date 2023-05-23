Wendy’s Co. has joined forces with hyperlogistics company Pipedream to initiate a pilot program for a groundbreaking food delivery system that promises to bring orders to designated parking spots within seconds, the fast-food chain announced on Wednesday.

Recognizing the importance of speedy and accurate service in ensuring customer satisfaction, Deepak Ajmani, Wendy’s U.S. chief operations officer, expressed the company’s commitment to enhancing the ordering experience.

Under the partnership with Pipedream, Wendy’s will implement the Instant Pickup system, which leverages an underground autonomous robot network to transport meals from the kitchen to an exterior portal. This innovative solution allows customers who place online orders to conveniently receive their food without leaving their vehicles.

Wendy’s intends to deploy Pipedream’s underground delivery system at one of its existing restaurants later this year, although specific details regarding the pilot program’s location have not yet been disclosed.

Highlighting their enthusiasm for this collaboration, Wendy’s Global Chief Technology Officer Matt Spessard emphasized the significance of leveraging Pipedream’s unique delivery technology and system to revolutionize digital pick-ups. The aim is to bring Wendy’s offerings to more customers in a fast and efficient manner, particularly as mobile ordering continues to gain popularity.

The announcement of the Pipedream partnership follows Wendy’s recent report of first-quarter results that surpassed expectations, while maintaining its full-year outlook. This strategic alliance demonstrates Wendy’s commitment to innovation and meeting evolving consumer demands in the competitive fast-food industry.

By Impact Lab