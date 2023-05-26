Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) is set to test a cutting-edge robotic EV charger in an upcoming pilot program aimed at exploring innovative charging solutions. Developed by EV Charge Safe, the robot charger, named Ziggy, will autonomously navigate to vehicles in need of charging and return to a designated area for recharging itself. Notably, this mobile unit can also serve as an advertising platform, generating additional revenue.

DFW plans to showcase mobile robotic charging, along with other demonstrations focusing on apps and on-demand charging, in five public showcases at airport parking lots from May to August. However, specific timelines for implementing these technologies on a regular basis at the airport were not disclosed in the press release.

The key advantage highlighted by EV Charge Safe regarding mobile charging robots is their ability to transform any parking space into an EV charging point. This feature offers greater flexibility to drivers and infrastructure planners and can potentially address the issue of internal combustion engine vehicles blocking EV charging spots, commonly known as “ICEing.”

EV Safe Charge, in its own announcement, emphasized that Ziggy was recently declared the winner of a pilot-project competition for EV charging in Barcelona due to the added versatility provided by this mobile solution. In addition to mobile robotic chargers, the company also offers traditional Level 2 AC and DC fast chargers designed for commercial use.

Several other companies are also exploring robotic charging solutions, each with their own unique approaches. Continental, an automotive supplier, has developed a charging robot that relies on physical connections to vehicles. Meanwhile, Stellantis, in collaboration with EFI Automotive, is working on a wireless charging robot, which was showcased alongside the concept version of Ram’s electric pickup truck earlier this year. However, Stellantis has yet to discuss its plans for integrating this technology into a production model set to launch in 2024.

By Impact Lab