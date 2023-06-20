In a bid to enhance the charging infrastructure for electric vehicles (EVs) in the UK, SolarBotanic Trees, a British startup, has designed metal trees equipped with a seven-meter canopy of solar panels that generate electricity. These innovative structures feature nano photovoltaic “leaves” that capture solar energy and may store it in a battery placed within the tree trunk. The company has successfully completed a half-scale prototype and aims to build and test a full-size version before commencing commercial production by the end of the year.

While the UK has seen rapid growth in EV charging infrastructure, with over 40,000 public charging points installed by April 2023, according to ZapMap, the demand still outpaces supply. The Climate Change Committee estimates that by 2032, 325,000 charging points will be required to support the expanding electric fleet. To address this shortfall, SolarBotanic Trees aims to collaborate with EV infrastructure providers. The company has already received its first order of 200 trees from Raw Charging Group, a leading supplier of EV charging infrastructure, for incorporation into their charging sites across the UK and Europe.

Solar trees offer an aesthetically pleasing solution compared to conventional solar-powered carports. While solar carports consist of solar panels mounted on structures resembling bus shelters, SolarBotanic Trees provide an attractive alternative. These trees have been featured in notable developments like Singapore’s Gardens by the Bay and the Sustainability Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Compared to Dubai’s energy trees, which rotate to track the sun’s arc and feature nearly 4,000 square meters of solar panels, SolarBotanic Trees are designed to be more space-efficient. Standing at around 4.5 meters tall, they can be easily integrated into public spaces. The solar dome of the trees not only generates electricity but also provides shade, appealing to luxury hotels, shopping malls, corporate offices, and business parks that value a premium, visually impressive product highlighting their commitment to sustainability.

SolarBotanic Trees are expected to cost between £18,000 and £25,000 ($22,000 to $30,000), making them more expensive than conventional solar panel sources. However, they offer a power generation capacity of five kilowatts, which is typical for a standard charge point according to the Energy Saving Trust. This output can charge a car with a 50-kilowatt battery from 20% to 80% in approximately seven hours. This charging speed is suitable for when vehicles are idle for extended periods.

In addition to the larger version, SolarBotanic Trees aims to develop a smaller and more affordable model with a power output of 3.2 kilowatts. This version, costing between £10,000 and £15,000 ($12,000 to $18,000), will cater to university campuses, shopping malls, town centers, and other locations. It can be used for various applications, such as charging smartphones and laptops, powering LED lighting, or supporting electronic advertising. The startup is also exploring the possibility of designing solar tree solutions for electric scooter charging hubs.

Each tree will feature an AI-driven energy storage and power management system, enabling the formation of local microgrids by connecting multiple trees. Alternatively, a tree can be linked to the national grid, allowing excess energy to be fed back into the mains supply. To reduce reliance on the grid, SolarBotanic Trees plans to integrate a battery storage system within the tree trunk. This will enable the storage of surplus energy generated during the daytime for use at night or on dark winter days with limited sunlight.

