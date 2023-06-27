Illegal, Unreported, and Unregulated (IUU) fishing poses a significant threat to the world’s oceans, wreaking havoc on vulnerable marine populations and jeopardizing ecosystem health. Unfortunately, monitoring and preventing such activities have proven challenging due to the lack of ocean surveillance. However, a beacon of hope is emerging with recent developments that could lead to positive change.

Global Fishing Watch, an initiative founded in 2015 by Google, SkyTruth, and Oceana, has secured a remarkable $60 million in funding to harness technology in creating a revolutionary map. This map will enable experts to track over one million vessels on the ocean, marking a significant milestone in combatting IUU fishing. The funding comes from The Audacious Project, a financial support platform hosted by TED, dedicated to backing projects that present solutions to the world’s most pressing challenges.

The urgency to address IUU fishing stems from the fact that nearly 90 percent of global marine fish stocks are fully exploited or overfished. IUU fishing exacerbates this dire situation, rapidly depleting the ocean of fish. According to the United Nations, vessels engaged in IUU fishing are responsible for capturing approximately 26 million metric tons of marine life annually. Paolo Domondon, Chief Program Officer of Global Fishing Watch, emphasizes the importance of comprehensive ocean information in protecting marine ecosystems. Understanding everything that transpires at sea and empowering institutions and individuals to act upon this knowledge are critical steps toward safeguarding the ocean.

In addition to enhancing transparency through initiatives like Global Fishing Watch, there are other ways to protect marine life. As conscious consumers, we can make a difference by boycotting overfishing and ocean destruction, opting not to purchase seafood products. Fortunately, the market for vegan fish products is rapidly expanding, with numerous alternatives already available. Projections indicate that the plant-based seafood market will reach a value of $1.3 billion within the next decade.

With the newfound funding, Global Fishing Watch will integrate GPS data, satellite imagery, and artificial intelligence to unveil the hidden workings of the fishing industry. This comprehensive approach aims to publicly disclose the activities of industrial fishing vessels, as well as the numerous small-scale fishing boats and cargo ships traversing the ocean. Such an endeavor has never been attempted before, marking a groundbreaking step forward.

Tony Long, CEO of Global Fishing Watch, highlights the alarming lack of knowledge about human activity across more than two-thirds of the planet’s surface. Addressing this knowledge gap is imperative for restoring the health of our oceans. Long expresses gratitude for the catalytic funding received through The Audacious Project, emphasizing the support it signifies for innovative technology combating the urgent ocean crisis.

To protect our oceans, gathering comprehensive information about oceanic activities is crucial. In conjunction with increased transparency, individual actions, such as boycotting overfishing and choosing sustainable alternatives, play a vital role. By collectively working toward a sustainable future, we can make a lasting impact on the health and preservation of our oceans.

By Impact Lab