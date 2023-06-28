Mercedes-Benz, in collaboration with Microsoft, announced its plan to incorporate ChatGPT into its luxury vehicles in the United States, according to a press release by the automaker. Starting June 16, Mercedes-Benz will introduce a software upgrade that integrates ChatGPT into its cars, enhancing the voice command functionality for drivers.

Presently, Mercedes-Benz drivers can use the phrase “Hey, Mercedes” followed by a brief command to perform tasks like accessing the navigation system or making phone calls. By leveraging Microsoft’s ChatGPT, these voice instructions will become more natural and seamless, potentially unlocking additional functionalities. The new feature will be seamlessly integrated into the MBUX infotainment system of Mercedes-Benz vehicles.

Mercedes-Benz stated, “Participants who ask the Voice Assistant for details about their destination, suggest a new dinner recipe, or seek answers to complex questions will receive more comprehensive responses while keeping their hands on the wheel and eyes on the road.” The company also revealed that the beta program for this feature will be limited to nine lakh (900,000) customers who currently own a vehicle with MBUX. Over a three-month period, feedback from participants will be gathered to further enhance the system’s performance. To address privacy concerns, Mercedes-Benz assured that it would retain ownership of all collected data in an anonymized format within the Mercedes-Benz Intelligent Cloud for analysis and improvement.

Markus Schafer, Chief Technology Officer, Development & Procurement of Mercedes, regarded this integration as a significant milestone for the company, stating, “The integration of ChatGPT with Microsoft in our controlled cloud environment is a milestone on our way to making our cars the center of our customers’ digital lives. Our beta program augments existing Hey Mercedes functions such as navigation queries and weather requests with the capabilities of ChatGPT. This way, we aim to support conversations with natural dialogues and follow-up questions.”

While Mercedes-Benz becomes the first automaker to introduce a ChatGPT-based system, other companies like General Motors have expressed interest in developing similar models, as reported by Fox News. This collaboration signifies a step forward in leveraging artificial intelligence to enhance the in-car digital experience and marks the beginning of a potential trend in the automotive industry.

By Impact Lab