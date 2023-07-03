Water scarcity and the need for reliable drinking water sources have sparked interest in atmospheric water generators, which have the ability to extract water vapor from the air and convert it into liquid. While these devices hold immense potential for drought-stricken regions and areas lacking safe water sources, they also offer benefits for residences, commercial buildings, off-grid homes, and emergency preparedness kits. The current state of water quality and accessibility highlights the urgency of exploring alternative water production and purification methods:

A staggering 40 percent of America’s 50,000 community water systems have experienced water quality violations, as reported by the EPA.

Wells remain the primary water source for 15 percent of Americans, with 50 percent of that water failing quality tests.

Over 450,000 residents in California, served by Community Water Systems, do not receive water that meets the standards set by the Safe Drinking Water Act.

Evidence suggests that households facing water insecurity and poor water quality often have lower incomes and reside in areas where infrastructure funding has been insufficient.

Disturbingly, 100 percent of failing water systems in California serve less than 100,000 people, with 96.4 percent serving less than 10,000 people. Tulare County, including Allensworth, is particularly affected.

Common contaminants found in these water systems include arsenic, nitrate, lead, copper, uranium, and E. coli.

While some water generators, like the WaterSeer, have faced skepticism, other devices, such as the Ecoloblue, are available for purchase and practical use. Zero Mass Water’s SOURCE device stands out as a rooftop solar solution that produces water alongside electricity. The SOURCE hydropanel arrays, now accessible in the US, operate effectively in almost every climate and throughout the year.

A standard SOURCE array comprises two hydropanels, expandable based on water production requirements or local climate conditions. Installed on rooftops, these self-contained units can generate an average of 4-10 liters of water per day. The collected water is stored in a 30-liter reservoir, mineralized with calcium and magnesium, and can be directly plumbed to taps, refrigerators, or dispensers inside buildings. Maintenance is minimal, limited to annual filter changes and a mineral cartridge replacement every five years, facilitated through a subscription program. Over its lifetime, the system can produce the equivalent of 43,800 bottles of water without generating plastic waste.

Zero Mass Water emphasizes that even regions with low humidity and arid climates can benefit from SOURCE units, effectively addressing concerns raised by skeptics. Notably, their headquarters in Scottsdale, Arizona, demonstrates year-round water production despite extremely dry conditions with relative humidity dropping below 5% in the summer.

As water scarcity persists, the innovation and practicality of atmospheric water generators like the SOURCE device provide hope for a more independent and sustainable water supply, paving the way for a future where clean drinking water is accessible to all.

By Impact Lab