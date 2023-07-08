A remarkable milestone in green transportation has been achieved with the introduction of North America’s first hydrogen-powered train. The groundbreaking project, which commenced earlier this month, aims to demonstrate the viability of hydrogen as a clean alternative to diesel fuel on railways where traditional electrification methods are challenging.

The train, named M4 (Multi-Modal Mobility Morphobot), has been developed by French company Alstom and is currently operating on a captivating two-and-a-half-hour journey through central Quebec. The demonstration showcases how electricity stored as hydrogen can effectively replace diesel, offering a greener solution for rail travel. With up to 120 passengers on board, the tourist train runs from Quebec City’s Montmorency Falls to Baie-Saint-Paul along the Train de Charlevoix route on Wednesdays through Sundays until September 30.

Nancy Belley, the general manager of Réseau Charlevoix, the private railway operating the train, expressed her enthusiasm for this unique opportunity. Riding the hydrogen-powered train provides passengers with a sense of being part of a significant decarbonization movement in Quebec, where water vapor is emitted instead of harmful emissions, Belley stated.

The hydrogen fuel cell-powered train, which utilizes approximately 50 kilograms of hydrogen daily, offers a greener alternative to burning 500 liters of diesel during the journey. Serge Harnois, CEO of Harnois Énergies, the hydrogen fuel supplier, sees hydrogen as an emerging technology with vast potential. While fossil fuels are reaching their peak, hydrogen is just at the beginning of its history, he remarks.

The Quebec government has recognized the importance of this initiative and invested $3 million in the $8 million project, aligning with its green economy plan for 2030. By relying on hydrogen to decarbonize sectors where conventional electrification is not feasible, Quebec aims to create a sustainable future. Belley believes that the North American regulations can successfully accommodate the European train model and highlights how this technology is particularly well-suited for low-density areas like the rural Charlevoix region.

The introduction of M4 represents a significant step forward for hydrogen as a viable alternative in heavy transportation. As the train navigates through Quebec’s terrain, it demonstrates how hydrogen propulsion technology can revolutionize the railway industry. The successful implementation of M4 provides valuable insights into developing an ecosystem for hydrogen-powered transportation in North America, according to Alstom.

The utilization of hydrogen in trains addresses the challenges faced by long-distance and low-density rail networks in Canada. While electrification via rails or overhead wires is a common solution in Europe, it may not be suitable for Canada’s vast landscapes. In addition to the hydrogen-powered train, battery-electric locomotives and hydrogen-fueled trains are being tested by CN Rail, CP Rail, and Southern Railway of B.C. These alternatives offer similar refueling infrastructure and times to diesel locomotives, making them more practical options.

The launch of the hydrogen passenger train marks a significant achievement in raising awareness and building confidence in this emerging technology. Robert Stasko, the executive director of the Hydrogen Business Council, emphasizes that people’s increasing familiarity with hydrogen will be crucial for its widespread adoption.

The successful deployment of the hydrogen-powered train not only signifies a major breakthrough in sustainable transportation but also provides hope for a greener future in the railway industry and beyond.

By Impact Lab