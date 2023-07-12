Researchers at Duke University have made a groundbreaking advancement in the field of cartilage replacement, creating a gel-based substitute that surpasses the strength and durability of natural cartilage. This new development offers a promising alternative to knee replacement surgeries and may provide a more effective treatment option for individuals experiencing knee pain. Osteoarthritis, characterized by the progressive deterioration of cartilage, affects approximately one in six adults worldwide.

Sparta Biomedical, a leading biomedical research company, is currently conducting tests on the gel-based substitute using sheep models. Following successful animal trials, the researchers anticipate commencing human clinical trials in 2023. In initial testing, the hydrogel demonstrated remarkable properties, exhibiting 26% greater strength than natural cartilage under tension and an impressive 66% greater strength under compression. Overcoming several challenges encountered in previous studies, the research team achieved successful attachment of the implant to the joint, ensuring its stability.

The attachment process involves cementing and clamping the hydrogel to a titanium base, which is subsequently pressed and secured into the void where damaged cartilage once resided. The hydrogel closely mimics the smooth, cushion-like characteristics of authentic cartilage, providing a more robust and enduring treatment option for individuals suffering from knee pain.

Knee pain is a prevalent ailment, particularly among the aging population, caused by various factors such as injuries, overuse, and conditions like osteoarthritis. Osteoarthritis affects a staggering 867 million people globally, equating to nearly one in six adults worldwide. The condition progressively erodes the protective cartilage that cushions bone ends, resulting in chronic pain, inflammation, and stiffness.

Several treatment options currently exist to alleviate knee pain, including over-the-counter pain relievers, physical therapy, and steroid injections. However, these approaches may prove inadequate for certain patients, necessitating the need for knee replacement surgery. While knee replacement surgery can be successful, it is a major procedure that requires an extensive rehabilitation period and carries risks such as infection and blood clots.

Fortunately, a potential less invasive and more efficient treatment option appears to be on the horizon for knee pain sufferers. Duke University researchers, led by Chemistry Professor Benjamin Wiley and Mechanical Engineering and Materials Science Professor Ken Gall, have developed a gel-based substitute for cartilage that surpasses the strength and durability of natural cartilage. Their findings were recently published in the prestigious journal Advanced Functional Materials.

The hydrogel is composed of thin cellulose fiber sheets infused with a polymer called polyvinyl alcohol. The cellulose fibers emulate the collagen fibers found in natural cartilage, imparting strength to the gel when subjected to stretching, while the polyvinyl alcohol ensures its shape returns to its original form. The resulting material bears a resemblance to gelatin and consists of 60% water content, despite its remarkable strength.

Laboratory experiments demonstrated that the hydrogel could withstand greater forces of compression and tension compared to natural cartilage. While natural cartilage can withstand up to 8,500 pounds per inch of pressure before failing, the synthetic hydrogel surpassed this threshold. It exhibited a 26% increase in tensile strength and a remarkable 66% improvement in compressive strength compared to natural cartilage.

The development of this gel-based cartilage substitute holds tremendous promise for individuals suffering from knee pain caused by osteoarthritis and other factors. It offers a potential solution to avoid the need for invasive knee replacement surgeries and provides a more resilient and long-lasting treatment option. As researchers continue to advance this technology through animal and human trials, the future looks increasingly hopeful for those seeking relief from knee pain.

By Impact Lab