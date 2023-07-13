In 2013, Apple made headlines with its acquisition of PrimeSense, a leading company in 3D sensors, for approximately $400 million. PrimeSense had powered Microsoft Kinect for Xbox 360 and contributed to Apple’s groundbreaking Face ID technology. Now, the founders of PrimeSense, Michael Shpigelmacher, Aviad Maizels, and Alex Shpunt, have embarked on a new venture with their medical startup, Bionaut Labs. Instead of sensor technology, their focus is on exploring the intricate depths of the human brain.

Bionaut Labs is currently conducting tests at a Mayo Clinic facility and is preparing to commence clinical trials in collaboration with five esteemed US medical centers, as it seeks FDA approval. To support their groundbreaking work, Bionaut is in the process of raising a Series B-1 funding round, with the OurCrowd investment platform featuring prominently.

The central innovation of Bionaut Labs lies in its development of a tiny micro-robot, aptly named the Bionaut, which measures smaller than a grain of rice. This micro-robot is precisely guided through a patient’s central nervous system to a targeted area within the brain. Once there, it can perform minor surgical procedures, administer therapeutic drugs, or retrieve tissue for biopsies.

The motivation behind Bionaut Labs’ work stems from the realization that treatments for diseases localized within specific regions of the body, particularly the brain, lack accuracy. Shpigelmacher, CEO of Bionaut Labs, compares existing treatments to “carpet bombing a patient’s body with drugs,” causing widespread, undesired side effects and damage to surrounding tissues and organs. This imprecise approach has been akin to using a fire hose to wash a single dirty dish, flooding the entire house in the process.

In contrast, the Bionaut micro-robot offers a solution. Guided by a physician using a powerful magnet, the Bionaut can deliver targeted therapy directly to tumors or other localized targets, even those deep within the brain. This innovative approach bypasses the challenges posed by the blood-brain barrier, which makes it difficult to deliver drugs precisely where they are needed. Moreover, traditional surgical methods for reaching the brain entail significant risks, extensive invasiveness, and lengthy recovery periods.

Dr. Bill Loudon, VP of Neuroscience at Bionaut Labs, emphasizes the advantages of the Bionaut in overcoming these obstacles. He asserts that the technology represents a significant breakthrough, as it provides a whole new level of precision. Bionaut Labs has developed several micro-robot prototypes, each designed with a specific purpose. These include a capsule-shaped Bionaut for fluid movement, a corkscrew-shaped Bionaut for tissue penetration, and a sharp-pointed Bionaut capable of performing microsurgery on brain cysts causing conditions like hydrocephalus or Dandy-Walker Syndrome.

The ability of the Bionaut to carry a therapeutic payload directly to the target area circumvents the need to flood the entire central nervous system with drugs. Instead of drilling through several centimeters of brain tissue, the micro-robot can navigate through internal fluids to reach its destination, often within millimeters of precision. Shpigelmacher affirms that their approach minimizes tissue penetration to the safest and shortest distance possible, thus paving the way for a completely new paradigm in the treatment of brain diseases.

Each Bionaut micro-robot incorporates a powerful magnet that enables remote control from outside the body. Before the procedure, the patient undergoes an MRI or CT scan, which the physician uses to plan the optimal route to the affected area. This route is then loaded onto a computer. Subsequently, while the patient is sedated, the Bionaut is injected into the central nervous system at the predetermined entry point. From this point onwards, the computer takes charge, guiding the probe to its destination with minimal damage to surrounding tissue, while the physician monitors progress via x-ray.

Shpigelmacher recognizes the immense market potential for brain and central nervous system therapeutics, which currently exceeds $130 billion and is projected to grow to over $200 billion. Major pharmaceutical companies are targeting various neurodegenerative conditions such as Parkinson’s, Huntington’s, Alzheimer’s, epilepsy, and glioblastoma. However, they all face the common challenge of delivering drugs to precise locations within the brain.

Bionaut Labs aims to address this critical hurdle. Rather than replacing existing drugs or their payloads, their focus is on providing a means for drug manufacturers to reach their intended targets. Shpigelmacher emphasizes the vast opportunities even within the neurodegeneration, brain cancer, and epilepsy markets, which alone exceed $70 billion.

Bionaut Labs is already in discussions with the FDA to bring their technology to the clinic by next year. Their ambitious timeline envisions early human data for the device by the end of 2024, followed by licensing for broader neurological indications in 2025.

The success of companies specializing in robotic surgery and neurodegenerative disease treatment, such as Intuitive Surgical, Novocure, and Halozyme, serves as a source of inspiration for Bionaut Labs. These companies have proven the viability and immense value of innovative medical approaches, propelling them to significant market presence and valuation.

Shpigelmacher concludes by revealing the enthusiasm and anticipation among various medical specialists. Physicians across multiple disciplines, including cardiology, gastroenterology, and ophthalmology, have expressed eagerness to participate in Bionaut Labs’ research. This reflects the transformative potential of their micro-robot technology in revolutionizing targeted brain treatments and opening new frontiers in medical science.

By Impact Lab