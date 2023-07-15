A significant phosphate rock deposit discovered in south-western Norway by Norge Mining has the potential to meet the global demand for batteries and solar panels for the next 100 years. The mining company estimates that up to 70 billion tonnes of phosphate rock, along with deposits of other strategic minerals like titanium and vanadium, may have been uncovered. This discovery is crucial as phosphorus is a key component for building green technologies but currently faces supply challenges.

Phosphate Rock and Its Importance: Phosphate rock is rich in phosphorus, a vital ingredient in lithium-iron phosphate batteries for electric cars, solar panels, and computer chips. The history of phosphorus dates back to 1669 when German scientist Hennig Brandt discovered it while searching for the philosopher’s stone. While it didn’t possess the power to turn metals into gold, it has become an essential resource for various technological advancements.

Addressing Supply Challenges: Previously, Russia controlled the world’s largest ultra-pure phosphate rock deposits, leading to concerns about the supply risk of these “critical raw materials.” The European Union heavily relies on imports of phosphate rock from other countries, with a report from The Hague Centre for Strategic Studies emphasizing the EU’s vulnerability to shortages. The recent discovery of the massive Norwegian deposit presents a potential solution to these concerns.

The Implications of the Discovery: The European Raw Materials Alliance has expressed support for the mining plans, recognizing the discovery’s significance in meeting the EU’s raw material objectives. The Norwegian government is considering fast-tracking the development of a giant mine in Helleland, aiming to establish the world’s most sustainable mineral industry. If approved, the mine could begin operations by 2028, providing a stable and long-term supply of phosphorus and other minerals.

Global Impact and Sustainability: The discovery is seen as “great news” by the European Commission, aligning with its raw material objectives. Norge Mining asserts that the projected 4,500-meter-deep ore body has the potential to meet global demand for the next century. This development not only addresses concerns about phosphorus supply but also promotes the development of a sustainable mineral industry, reinforcing Norway’s commitment to environmental responsibility.

Conclusion: The massive phosphate rock deposit in Norway represents a game-changing opportunity for the global supply of phosphorus, a critical component for green technologies. With the potential to meet global demand for the next 100 years, this discovery provides a reliable and sustainable source for batteries, solar panels, and other vital applications. As the mining plans progress, Norway aims to lead the way in developing the world’s most sustainable mineral industry, ensuring a greener future for generations to come.

By Impact Lab