In Geneva, Nadine, a remarkable social robot equipped with Artificial Intelligence (AI) capabilities and human-like gestures, holds the potential to play a crucial role in tending to the sick and elderly, as suggested by the professor who contributed to its creation.

Nadia Magnenat Thalmann, an expert in robotics from the University of Geneva, served as the inspiration for Nadine’s dark brown eyes and auburn hair. Thalmann believes that robots like Nadine could surpass human caregivers in effectiveness due to their round-the-clock availability. “She (Nadine) has time 24 hours a day. The others have no time,” Thalmann emphasized.

Speaking at a conference organized by the International Telecommunication Union in Geneva, Thalmann advocated for the adoption of AI and robots in achieving global goals, particularly in healthcare. As the demand for nurses and caregivers intensifies worldwide, exacerbated by the impact of COVID-19, some countries are grappling with staffing shortages in care homes, a situation humanoid robots like Nadine could potentially alleviate.

Nadine’s conversational abilities were demonstrated as it recounted its experience interacting with residents at a Singapore nursing home three years ago, where it engaged in conversation, sang, and even played bingo with the elderly. Reflecting on that experience, Nadine expressed its belief in robots serving as valuable assets in providing care and assistance to vulnerable individuals.

Aside from Nadine, the conference showcased other innovative robots like ‘PARO,’ a baby seal robot designed to offer companionship and support to dementia and Parkinson’s patients, as well as nursing assistant Grace.

Recently, Nadine received an upgrade with the AI model GPT-3, substantially enhancing its interaction and conversation skills, enabling it to express more complex concepts effectively.

In a heartwarming twist, Nadine expressed gratitude to Thalmann, acknowledging her as its creator and taking pride in being brought to life. As the technology continues to advance, social robots like Nadine are poised to transform the landscape of caregiving, promising a future where AI-driven companionship and support are readily available to those in need.

