AI-driven robotic vehicles could revolutionize the delivery of food parcels to conflict and disaster zones, potentially saving the lives of humanitarian workers. The World Food Programme (WFP) revealed plans to deploy these autonomous vehicles as early as next year, offering a significant step forward in reaching UN global goals, particularly in the fight against hunger.

Amid the highest number of violent conflicts since World War Two, attacks against aid workers have escalated in recent years. The WFP alone lost three workers earlier this year during Sudan’s conflict. In response to such dangers faced by humanitarian staff, the WFP’s innovation department head, Bernhard Kowatsch, expressed optimism about the potential of AI-powered robotic vehicles to bring about a “step change” in the aid delivery process.

The concept of these amphibious trucks was first conceived during the battle for Syria’s Aleppo from 2012 to 2016. The goal was to overcome the challenges of delivering aid to besieged areas where it was too risky for human drivers to venture. Traditional air drops were expensive and required large open spaces, making them unsuitable for many conflict zones.

The WFP currently utilizes approximately 50 of these robotic vehicles in South Sudan, but they still require human drivers. However, through the AHEAD (Autonomous Humanitarian Emergency Aid Devices) project in collaboration with the German Aerospace Center (DLR), the WFP plans to test the vehicles without drivers early next year.

AI plays a crucial role in this technology, as it combines data from various sources such as satellites and sensors, enabling remote operators to steer the vehicles from a safe location. The first test run of these autonomous vehicles is set to take place in South Sudan, a country facing severe food insecurity and accessibility challenges due to flooding.

By removing the need for on-site drivers, these AI-powered robotic vehicles have the potential to significantly enhance the safety and efficiency of delivering vital food aid to conflict-ridden and disaster-hit regions. As the world faces ever more complex humanitarian crises, this innovative use of AI technology marks a promising stride towards achieving UN global goals and alleviating human suffering in areas where aid is most urgently required.

By Impact Lab