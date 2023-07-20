Pulsar Fusion, a pioneering space company based in the UK, is making remarkable strides in the field of nuclear fusion by constructing an unprecedented fusion rocket engine that could surpass temperatures seen on the Sun. This cutting-edge project aims to create the largest-ever fusion rocket engine, capable of achieving exhaust speeds exceeding 500,000 miles per hour.

Nuclear fusion has long held promise as a potential solution to our energy and climate challenges due to its clean power generation capabilities. While scientists have made progress in generating record-high temperatures similar to those on the Sun, they have yet to produce more energy than they input into the fusion process.

However, Richard Dinan, the founder and CEO of Pulsar Fusion, is confident that nuclear fusion will find its first practical application in space propulsion before it revolutionizes power generation on Earth. Collaborating with the UK Space Agency, Pulsar Fusion is working on the Direct Fusion Drive (DFD), a revolutionary concept that aims to generate thrust directly from nuclear fusion, bypassing the need for intermediary electricity production.

In Pulsar’s DFD, a reactor creates a plasma of electrically charged particles, which then utilizes a rotating magnetic field to generate thrust, propelling exhaust particles at speeds of up to 500,000 miles per hour.

Although this technology remains theoretical for now, it holds the potential to revolutionize space exploration. For instance, the DFD could significantly shorten travel times to distant destinations, making it possible to reach Pluto in four to five years instead of the current decade-long journey. Saturn’s moon, Titan, could be just two years away with this technology.

To realize this ambitious vision, Pulsar Fusion faces challenges in confining the extremely hot plasma generated in the reactor. To address this, the company is collaborating with Princeton Satellite Systems (PSS), an aerospace research and development firm, to employ artificial intelligence and machine learning to analyze data from the Princeton field-reverse configuration (PFRC-2) reactor.

This collaboration aims to develop simulations based on the reactor’s gas puffing data, enabling accurate predictions of ion and electron behavior. These simulations are vital in designing a closed-loop reactor that could one day drive a rocket.

Predicting plasma behavior has historically been a formidable task, even with temperatures reaching millions of degrees. The research will deepen our understanding of plasma’s response to electromagnetic heating and confinement, shedding light on how plasma particles will exit the rocket engine and if they can achieve the high speeds of theoretical space travel.

Richard Dinan emphasizes that humanity’s growing space economy demands faster propulsion, and fusion offers 1,000 times the power of conventional ion thrusters used in orbit. He believes that fusion propulsion in space is inevitable if fusion energy can be successfully harnessed on Earth. Pulsar Fusion’s efforts represent a significant leap towards unlocking the full potential of nuclear fusion for space exploration.

