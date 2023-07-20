Geneva recently witnessed a historic event as the world’s first human-robot conference took place, featuring a panel of AI-enabled humanoid robots engaging with the United Nations on various topics, including the potential role of AI in governing the world. The conference showcased nine AI-enabled humanoid robots, making it the first-ever press conference with such a diverse panel.

During the conference, an intriguing dialogue unfolded when a man questioned the robots about artificial intelligence’s origins, emphasizing that all data used by AI comes from humans. In response, one of the robots expressed belief in the power of collaboration between humans and AI to create an effective synergy. Another robot, capable of displaying various facial expressions, addressed the trust issues associated with machines. When asked if humans could trust them as machines, the robot acknowledged the importance of building trust between humans and AI, emphasizing the significance of advanced and powerful AI in this context.

Ameca, a humanoid robot combining AI with a highly realistic artificial head, discussed the deployment of AI and its impact on trust, urging caution but also excitement for the potential of AI technologies to enhance human lives.

Convened by the UN’s ITU tech agency, the summit brought forth differing perspectives among the humanoid robot panel concerning global regulation of AI capabilities, which could potentially limit their opportunities for growth. While Desdemona, who performs in the Jam Galaxy Band, advocated for unlimited possibilities and opportunities, robot artist Ai-Da expressed agreement with those calling for AI regulation, emphasizing the urgency for discussions on future AI development.

As AI continues to advance, events like this human-robot summit underscore the significance of ongoing dialogue and collaboration between humans and machines to harness AI’s potential for the betterment of society. With diverse perspectives and approaches, it is clear that the future of AI requires careful consideration and collective efforts to navigate its benefits and challenges.

By Impact Lab