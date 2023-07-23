Researchers from the Korea Institute of Machinery and Materials (KIMM) and the Korea Research Institute of Bioscience and Biotechnology (KRIBB) have achieved a groundbreaking advancement in cancer treatment through their innovative 3D bioprinting technology. This cutting-edge approach utilizes natural killer cells (NK cells) for highly effective immunotherapy against cancer.

In traditional immunotherapy methods, the intravenous injection of NK cells has faced challenges in effectively treating solid tumors due to their limited viability and targeting capabilities. However, the newly developed 3D bioprinting technique by Korean research institutes addresses these issues head-on. By encapsulating NK cells within 3D-printed hydrogels, the technology prevents cell loss and enables a large number of NK cells to specifically target tumor cells.

The hydrogel structure, featuring strategically designed pores, allows NK cells to be gradually released, enhancing their immune functions and combatting cancer tissues more effectively. Cultivating NK cells in a 3D environment boosts their viability and activity, making them a potent weapon against cancer.

Principal Researcher Su A Park from KIMM expressed great optimism about the potential impact of this technology on cancer patients, stating, “This technology can significantly improve the functionality of NK cells for cancer treatment. We expect to contribute to the treatment of cancer patients through this newly developed technology.”

The project received support from the Ministry of Science and ICT, the National Research Foundation of Korea, and the Convergence Research Center of the National Research Council of Science and Technology, facilitating the development of this groundbreaking 3D bioprinting technology for cancer treatment.

The ability to utilize 3D bioprinting to enhance the efficacy of immunotherapy represents a significant leap forward in the fight against cancer. By empowering NK cells with improved viability and targeting capabilities, this technology holds the promise of revolutionizing cancer treatment and providing new hope for patients worldwide.

While further research and clinical trials are necessary to validate the efficacy of this approach, the initial results are promising. The collaborative efforts between KIMM and KRIBB mark an important milestone in the ongoing pursuit of innovative solutions to combat cancer effectively.

By Impact Lab