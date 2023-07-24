As electric vehicles (EVs) gain traction in the mainstream market, the need for faster and more convenient charging solutions has become increasingly evident. While advancements in battery technology are promising, Dutch startup Rocsys believes that automation can significantly enhance the charging process. Rocsys has developed an AI-powered robotic arm that can convert any charger into an autonomous one, making charging easier and more efficient for both drivers and the upcoming generation of driverless vehicles.

The robotic arm, equipped with AI-powered computer vision technology, acts as a replacement for the human hand during the charging process. Once an EV pulls up, the robot’s “eyes” locate the vehicle, move the plug toward the socket, and initiate the charging process. This technology not only streamlines the charging experience for drivers but also caters to the future of driverless vehicles, eliminating the need for a human babysitter to handle the charging process.

Founded in 2019 by Crijn Bouman, Joost van der Weijde, and Kanter van Deurzen, Rocsys leverages the fast-evolving fields of robotics and AI to accelerate the transition to green transport. With over 50 employees, the startup is currently focused on heavy-duty logistics applications, such as shipyards and industrial plants, where autonomous chargers can minimize errors, ensure regulatory compliance, and optimize vehicle uptime while reducing human exposure to high-voltage equipment.

Rocsys has already established partnerships with industry leaders like Hyster, a prominent forklift manufacturer, Taylor Machine Works, a shipyard container handler maker, and SSA Marine, a terminal operator. By providing autonomous charging solutions for self-driving vehicles in various industries, Rocsys aims to eliminate the need for human intervention during the charging process.

The startup has secured $36 million (€33 million) in funding to expand its North American division and diversify into the consumer EV and self-driving taxi markets. Rocsys envisions that autonomous charging will offer EV owners a more efficient and enjoyable experience, eliminating the need to deal with charging cables and wait during the refueling process.

While the cost of one robot charger currently ranges from $20,000 to $30,000, Rocsys aims to reduce this cost significantly with the release of its next-generation version. The recent funding round, led by SEB Greentech Venture Capital and with participation from Graduate Entrepreneur, the European Investment Bank, and Forward.One, will fuel Rocsys’ expansion and capitalization on the growth potential of the EV and self-driving car markets.

As electric vehicles continue to gain popularity in Europe, Rocsys is strategically positioned to play a pivotal role in the autonomous charging revolution. With its innovative robotic arm technology, the startup is poised to make a significant impact on the EV charging landscape and contribute to the future of green transport.

