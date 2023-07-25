NASA’s humanoid robot, Valkyrie, is embarking on an exciting new mission in Australia. Recently delivered to Western Australia, Valkyrie will be put to the test at Woodside Energy, an Australian energy giant based in Perth. Woodside Energy plans to utilize Valkyrie for remote caretaking of its uncrewed and offshore facilities, enhancing safety for both personnel and the environment.

Shaun Azimi, lead of the dexterous robotics team at NASA Johnson, expressed enthusiasm about the project, stating, “We are pleased to be starting the next phase of development and testing of advanced robotic systems that have the potential to positively impact life on Earth by allowing safer operations in hazardous environments. These demonstrations will evaluate the current potential of advanced robots to extend the reach of humans and help humanity explore and work safely anywhere.”

The collaboration between Woodside Energy and NASA involves sharing data and feedback, enabling NASA to apply the gained knowledge to accelerate the maturation of robotic technology. The valuable insights from this mission may also find applications in NASA’s Artemis missions and other Earth-based robotics endeavors.

Valkyrie is NASA’s first bipedal humanoid robot, named after the Norse mythology figure “chooser of the slain.” Standing at 1.8 meters tall and weighing 125 kg, Valkyrie is designed to undertake critical tasks in dangerous environments, both on Earth and in space. Testing Valkyrie’s capabilities on Earth will contribute to the advancement of robotics and automation, with potential applications on the Moon during future Artemis missions, even in the absence of astronauts.

NASA envisions Valkyrie and other advanced mobile robots as crucial tools for remote supervision of hazardous work and the delegation of repetitive tasks. This will enable astronauts to focus on higher-level activities, including the deployment and maintenance of robots. Remote operation of mobile robots like Valkyrie offers the possibility of conducting essential activities such as infrastructure inspection and maintenance from afar, supporting the concept of living off the land during space missions.

To initiate the mission, the NASA dexterous robotics team traveled to Woodside Energy’s headquarters in Perth, where they prepared the Valkyrie robot and provided training to the Woodside team on its operations. The collaboration between NASA and Woodside Energy marks a significant step forward in the application of advanced robotics for safer and more efficient operations in hazardous environments.

By Impact Lab