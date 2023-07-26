Researchers at the University of Copenhagen have developed a groundbreaking “quantum drum,” a thin vibrating membrane capable of measuring various influences with unparalleled precision. Originally requiring extreme cooling with liquid helium, the researchers have now achieved the same accuracy at room temperature, making the quantum drum feasible for practical applications, even potentially in consumer devices like smartphones.

The heart of the quantum drum lies in its ultra-fast vibrations governed by the laws of quantum physics. By reading changes in these vibrations, researchers can detect a wide range of factors, including temperature variations, gas presence, and even the presence of a single virus. Moreover, by adding tiny magnets or pieces of metal to the drum, they can measure electric and magnetic fields with exceptional accuracy.

Previously, the challenge was operating the quantum drum outside of a laboratory, as it demanded cooling with liquid helium near absolute zero. However, the researchers developed a shock absorber and a laser-cooling technique that enable extreme precision at room temperature without the need for helium cooling.

This breakthrough opens up a world of possibilities for the quantum supersensor. It can now be miniaturized to fit in a chip, finding applications in semiconductor processing plants to monitor temperature and gas leaks. Moreover, researchers envision integrating the sensor into consumer devices, such as smartphones.

The research group is also exploring new scientific frontiers. By synchronizing two “drums,” they successfully imaged the surface of a single virus for the first time. Future plans include measuring magnetic forces exerted by spins inside a virus, similar to magnetic resonance imaging in hospital scanners, but on a microscopic scale. This advancement could offer a powerful tool in understanding and combating viruses, unlocking new potential in the health sciences.

The quantum drum’s ability to measure with extreme precision opens up a world of opportunities, from practical applications in industrial settings to revolutionizing health science research. As quantum technology continues to advance, this quantum supersensor may soon become a reality in the devices we carry every day.

By Impact Lab