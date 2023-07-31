Chinese scientists have successfully built a groundbreaking Microgravity Experiment Facility with Electromagnetic Launch (MEFEL) to conduct cost-effective microgravity experiments on Earth, bolstering the country’s ambitious space research endeavors. The 131-foot tall MEFEL utilizes a linear motor to create a weightless environment for approximately 4 seconds, supporting up to 100 experiments daily, while consuming only 1 kilowatt-hour of electricity per experiment.

Compared to conventional microgravity facilities like drop towers and parabolic flights, MEFEL proves to be a game-changer, saving significant time and resources in pretesting experiments that will eventually be conducted aboard the Tiangong space station. Additionally, the facility can simulate partial gravity to mimic conditions on the moon and Mars.

Microgravity experiments in space have long provided crucial insights into various phenomena, from fire behavior and crystal growth to understanding the conditions for astronauts in the International Space Station. However, to maximize their scientific returns, experiments need to undergo rigorous testing and verification on the ground using specialized equipment, which can be both time-consuming and expensive.

MEFEL’s innovation lies in its linear motor technology, which efficiently accelerates and ejects the experiment package to achieve free fall during both ascent and descent. By reducing deceleration significantly, the facility allows the use of ordinary instruments, eliminating the need for costly specially manufactured equipment.

The success of the full-length MEFEL in Beijing, which provides a microgravity environment 100,000 times weaker than Earth’s gravitational pull for 4 seconds, has motivated the team to pursue a next-generation MEFEL. The upcoming facility aims to achieve an impressive 20 seconds of microgravity and handle a maximum experiment load of 500kg (1,100lbs).

MEFEL’s cutting-edge capabilities mark a significant leap forward in China’s space research capabilities, facilitating more efficient and cost-effective experimentation on Earth while supporting the nation’s ambitious exploration of outer space.

By Impact Lab