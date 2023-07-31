Researchers at the University of Sheffield have developed a groundbreaking robotics technology called medical telexistence (MediTel), which has the potential to provide remote medical treatment to casualties in hazardous emergency environments. Led by the Advanced Manufacturing Research Center (AMRC), Sheffield Robotics, and the Department of Automatic Control and Systems Engineering, the team successfully created a mobile, robotic-controlled uncrewed ground vehicle (UGV) equipped with virtual reality (VR) capabilities.

In a remarkable nine-month development period, the fully integrated MediTel solution features two robotic arms that can remotely operate medical tools to conduct a critical initial assessment of a casualty within 20 minutes. This includes vital checks such as temperature, blood pressure, and heart rate, as well as performing a palpation of the abdomen and administering pain relief through an auto-injector. Real-time data is continuously streamed to the remote operator during the assessment.

David King, Head of Digital Design at the AMRC, expressed the potential life-saving impact of the MediTel project, particularly in high-risk environments like humanitarian disasters. The combination of medical devices and cutting-edge robotics systems in the MediTel platform allows remote operators to navigate challenging terrains and offer critical diagnoses to at-risk casualties.

MediTel was one of three telexistence technologies funded through a competition by the Defense and Security Accelerator (DASA), on behalf of joint funders, the Defense Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl) and the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority (NDA). Dr. Nicky Armstrong from Dstl acknowledged the significance of telexistence technologies in removing end users from harm’s way and swiftly deploying specialists when required.

The project’s success has motivated the team to seek further funding and partnerships to expand the potential of MediTel technology. The vision for the future involves developing a large-scale integrated medical emergency platform capable of rapid deployment in humanitarian disasters, where remote medics can provide lifesaving treatment to multiple casualties. The transformative capabilities of MediTel could revolutionize how people are medically triaged in dangerous incidents, ensuring the safety and well-being of both patients and medical professionals.

By Impact Lab