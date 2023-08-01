Artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming various aspects of our lives, including writing, communication, and art. Now, this rapidly evolving technology is making its way into a more sensitive environment – our mouths.

Dental offices across the United States are embracing AI-powered X-ray imaging technology developed by Boston-based VideaHealth. This advanced software assists dentists in handling routine procedures like cavity identification and also aids in detecting more serious conditions such as periodontal disease and bone loss linked to diseases like diabetes or Alzheimer’s.

The primary objective is not only to enhance patients’ oral health but also to identify potential risks for non-oral diseases, as VideaHealth’s CEO, Florian Hillen, explained. Drawing from his previous experience in AI research at MIT, where he worked on breast cancer and chest X-rays, Hillen recognized the significant impact AI could have in dentistry, even surpassing other healthcare domains.

Healthcare experts believe AI’s ability to analyze vast amounts of data and identify patterns can be a powerful tool in clinical settings for diagnosing medical conditions. Hillen envisions that dentistry can leverage AI’s potential to diagnose various other medical conditions. “The dentist is a radiologist, a primary care physician, a surgeon, and a business person,” he pointed out. “We want to be the first AI company in the world to diagnose or analyze a billion people globally. And that’s only possible in dentistry because everyone goes to a dentist every year… but hopefully not every one of us gets a chest X-ray, or a breast cancer screening every year.”

VideaHealth’s AI technology operates similarly to popular public AI models like ChatGPT from OpenAI. However, it focuses on analyzing anonymized dental X-ray images and identifying potential treatments based on screenings. The system has been trained on a vast database of millions of annotated dental images, ensuring faster and more accurate diagnoses, ultimately improving the quality of dental care.

Hillen highlights the immense power of their AI, stating, “Our AI has been trained on 50 times as much data as one dentist alone would see in their entire lifetime. What we explain to our customers is it’s like 100 dentists who have all seen 50 times as much data in their lifetime are looking over your shoulder.”

With AI revolutionizing dental care, the future holds promising advancements in early diagnosis and personalized treatment plans, benefiting both patients and dental practitioners alike.

