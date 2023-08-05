A fascinating study conducted by scientists at the University of Sydney reveals that a peculiar species of Australian ant produces honey with remarkable antimicrobial properties that can combat bacteria and fungus species. This groundbreaking research marks the first investigation into the medicinal benefits of ant honey, although it is not a novel discovery. Indigenous First Nations people have been utilizing Australian honeypot ants for both food and medicine for thousands of years.

The Australian honeypot ant, scientifically known as Camponotus inflatus, inhabits desert regions in Western Australia and the Northern Territory. The researchers aim to identify the specific antimicrobial compounds present in the ant honey, potentially paving the way for the development of new antibiotics.

Co-author of the study, Andrew Dong, expressed his fascination with the honeypot ant’s unique honey production and storage method. Intrigued by its medicinal use by Indigenous people, he wondered if the honey possessed exceptional antimicrobial characteristics.

Danny Ulrich, belonging to the Tjupan language group, shared that their community has been savoring sweet honey ants for countless generations. Additionally, they have employed the honey medicinally to alleviate sore throats and even as a topical ointment to prevent infections.

Following the lead of Indigenous communities, the scientists examined the honey’s bacterial and fungal microbiome, consisting of beneficial microbes capable of combating harmful ones. The honey’s microbiome exhibited effectiveness in inhibiting the growth of golden staph, a bacterium responsible for infections that could prove fatal if it enters the body through cuts. Moreover, the ant honey also evolved to inhibit two fungal species, Aspergillus and Cryptococcus, known to cause severe infections in individuals with weakened immune systems.

In a fascinating aspect of their colony dynamics, certain honeypot ants, referred to as ‘rotunds,’ are overfed by other ants, causing their abdomens to swell with nectar and sugary substances. Immobilized by their size, they essentially become “vending machines” for the rest of the colony, regurgitating honey when food becomes scarce.

The researchers assert that this ant honey operates through a different medicinal mechanism compared to manuka honey, a dark honey produced by bees that pollinate manuka flowers native to New Zealand. Manuka honey is renowned for its antimicrobial properties and is commonly used to treat wounds and skin infections.

