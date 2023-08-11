A pioneering advancement has emerged from the esteemed School of Packaging at Michigan State University, as researchers unveil a revolutionary approach to enhance the biodegradability of a promising eco-friendly substitute for petroleum-based plastics. Under the leadership of Rafael Auras, a distinguished team has successfully developed a bio-based polymer blend that exhibits compostable properties in both home and industrial composting environments. Their remarkable achievement is detailed in the pages of the prestigious journal ACS Sustainable Chemistry & Engineering.

The Magnitude of Plastic Waste: An Impetus for Change

“In the U.S. and across the globe, the issue of waste, particularly plastic waste, looms large,” reveals Auras, a professor at MSU and the Amcor Endowed Chair in Packaging Sustainability. The alarming fact that less than 10% of plastic waste is recycled in the United States underscores the severity of the problem. This dire scenario results in a substantial portion of plastic waste being consigned to landfills or discarded as litter, igniting multifaceted concerns spanning economic, environmental, and health domains.

A Pathway to Sustainability: Redefining Biodegradability

Auras highlights the pivotal potential of crafting biodegradable and compostable products to alleviate this mounting waste crisis, thereby channeling a portion of the waste stream away from landfills. Notably, this innovation can potentially mitigate a significant challenge faced by plastic recycling: the laborious task of cleansing plastic articles of food residues. This perennial obstacle has compelled recycling facilities to navigate a dilemma—investing resources in cleaning contaminated plastic waste or simply discarding it.

The Vision of a Sustainable Future: PLA and Beyond

The research team embarked on their journey with polylactic acid (PLA), a biopolymer derived from plant sugars rather than non-renewable petroleum. PLA’s innate capacity for biodegradation in industrial composting conditions has been well-documented, yet home composting posed a formidable challenge. Enterprising minds like Pooja Mayekar, a doctoral student in Auras’ lab and the lead author of the study, have been instrumental in reshaping this landscape.

Unlocking Home Composting: A Journey of Collaboration

Aurs and his team undertook the mission of integrating thermoplastic starch, derived from carbohydrates, into PLA. This strategic fusion not only accelerated the biodegradation process but also provided microbes with a more digestible substrate. “Our approach was about striking the right balance with starch, optimizing PLA’s biodegradability without compromising its inherent attributes,” explained Mayekar. Collaborators Anibal Bher and Wanwarang Limsukon, postdoctoral and doctoral researchers respectively, contributed to this groundbreaking study by meticulously analyzing how diverse PLA-thermoplastic starch blends decomposed under varying composting conditions.

Bridging the Gap: From Innovation to Implementation

With a resolute commitment to realizing their vision, the team harnessed their expertise and a suite of custom-built equipment honed over Dr. Auras’ illustrious 19-year tenure at MSU. Additionally, the university’s robust infrastructure provided critical resources, propelling the research from theoretical breakthroughs to tangible applications.

The Legacy of Excellence: A Beacon of Progress

As they navigate the intricate pathways of sustainable innovation, the collaborative synergy between Dr. Auras, the School of Packaging, and Michigan State University has enabled a transformative leap towards eco-friendly solutions. “The holistic support and cutting-edge facilities at MSU empower us to not only create materials but also envision a future where our discoveries translate into tangible products,” emphasized Bher, echoing the sentiment of countless researchers.

With a steadfast commitment to progress and sustainability, this pioneering endeavor from Michigan State University stands as a testament to the institution’s unwavering dedication to advancing the field of packaging and fostering a greener, more harmonious planet.

By Impact Lab