The United States has faced a significant decline in blood donors under the age of 30 over the past decade, with nearly 30% fewer young donors stepping forward. In response to this pressing shortage, Abbot Laboratories, a prominent medical device and healthcare company based in Illinois, has joined forces with Blood Centers of America to introduce an engaging mixed reality experience. This innovative initiative aims to attract younger donors by transforming the blood donation process into a fun and relaxing adventure.

Immersive Experience for a Worthy Cause

Leveraging the capabilities of Microsoft’s HoloLens 2 mixed reality headset, Abbot and Blood Centers of America have created an immersive mixed reality garden. This captivating environment allows donors to plant virtual seeds in their actual surroundings while enjoying a soothing soundtrack. Crucially, donors remain fully aware of their physical surroundings throughout the experience to ensure safety. Medical professionals also benefit from the technology, as they can observe donors’ reactions and conditions in real-time during blood collection.

Alex Carterson, Divisional Vice President of Medical, Scientific, and Clinical Affairs at Abbott, expressed enthusiasm for the innovative approach: “This is an exciting new way to get people interested in donating blood. Mixed reality introduces a safe, fun dimension to the act of giving blood. We think this will resonate with people who have been hesitant to donate, those who have never donated, and a younger generation who can become the foundation of the nation’s blood donation efforts for years to come.”

Appealing to a New Generation of Donors

Harpreet K. Sandhu, CEO of Stanford Blood Center and Chairperson of Blood Centers of America, emphasized the potential of mixed reality to engage younger individuals: “Mixed reality is a fantastic way to attract the next generation of blood donors and find younger people interested in giving. The need for blood is constant and we’re continually looking for smart new ways that will appeal to people who have never donated before or may be apprehensive. The mixed reality experience is a terrific way to get those people interested in participating.”

Availability and Participation

The groundbreaking mixed reality blood donation experience is currently available at selected locations across several states, including Illinois, New York, Ohio, and Texas. Those interested in contributing to this vital cause can schedule their appointments through the dedicated website: bethe1donor.com/mixedreality. Eligibility criteria for blood, platelet, or plasma donation must be met to participate in this unique and forward-thinking initiative.

By Impact Lab