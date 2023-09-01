NVIDIA has unveiled a groundbreaking initiative in collaboration with the world’s top system manufacturers. This venture aims to deliver AI-ready servers capable of supporting the VMware Private AI Foundation, further empowered by NVIDIA’s state-of-the-art technology. These servers are poised to enable companies to tailor and deploy generative AI applications that harness the power of their proprietary business data.

The NVIDIA AI-ready servers will encompass a robust lineup, featuring NVIDIA L40S GPUs, NVIDIA BlueField-3 DPUs, and NVIDIA AI Enterprise software. This comprehensive package empowers enterprises to finely tune generative AI foundation models and seamlessly deploy applications like intelligent chatbots, advanced search engines, and summarization tools. Moreover, these servers provide the essential NVIDIA-accelerated infrastructure and software to fuel VMware Private AI Foundation with NVIDIA.

Leading global system manufacturers, including Dell Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Lenovo, will introduce NVIDIA L40S-powered servers by year-end, effectively accelerating the integration of AI into the corporate world.

“A new computing era has begun,” declared Jensen Huang, Founder and CEO of NVIDIA. “Companies in every industry are racing to adopt generative AI. With our ecosystem of world-leading software and system partners, we are bringing generative AI to the world’s enterprises.”

NVIDIA AI-ready servers represent an ideal platform for enterprises gearing up to implement VMware Private AI Foundation with NVIDIA. According to Raghu Raghuram, CEO of VMware, generative AI is catalyzing digital transformation, necessitating a fully integrated solution to construct secure applications that drive business growth. By uniting VMware’s expertise with NVIDIA and their server manufacturer partners, businesses can develop and implement AI solutions while prioritizing data privacy, security, and control.

These NVIDIA AI-ready servers are meticulously engineered to provide end-to-end accelerated infrastructure and software for industries keen on adopting generative AI. This spans a wide array of applications, including drug discovery, enhanced product descriptions for retail, intelligent virtual assistants, manufacturing simulations, and fraud detection.

The servers feature NVIDIA AI Enterprise, the operating system of the NVIDIA AI platform, offering production-ready enterprise support and security for over 100 frameworks, pretrained models, toolkits, and software. This includes NVIDIA NeMo for LLMs, NVIDIA Modulus for simulations, NVIDIA RAPIDS for data science, and NVIDIA Triton Inference Server for production AI.

L40S GPUs, designed to tackle complex AI workloads with billions of parameters, come equipped with fourth-generation Tensor Cores and an FP8 Transformer Engine, delivering exceptional tensor processing power and up to 1.7 times the training performance compared to the NVIDIA A100 Tensor Core GPU.

NVIDIA BlueField DPUs further enhance performance by expediting, offloading, and isolating the substantial compute load of virtualization, networking, storage, security, and other cloud-native AI services. NVIDIA ConnectX-7 SmartNICs round out this impressive lineup with advanced hardware offloads and ultra-low latency, delivering unparalleled scalability for data-intensive generative AI workloads.

The world’s premier computer manufacturers are actively involved in building NVIDIA AI-ready servers, including the Dell PowerEdge R760xa, HPE ProLiant Gen11 servers tailored for VMware Private AI Foundation with NVIDIA, and Lenovo ThinkSystem SR675 V3.

As Michael Dell, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Dell Technologies, emphasized, generative AI promises to ignite innovation, tackling some of humanity’s most pressing challenges. Dell’s generative AI solutions, powered by NVIDIA AI-ready servers, are poised to revolutionize industries and elevate productivity to unprecedented levels.

Likewise, Antonio Neri, President and CEO of HPE, expressed enthusiasm for collaborating with NVIDIA to leverage GPUs and software in an array of enterprise solutions. These solutions will expedite the deployment of generative AI, covering various tuning and inference workloads.

In collaboration with NVIDIA and VMware, Lenovo, led by Chairman and CEO Yang Yuanqing, is committed to advancing generative AI and facilitating customers’ AI journeys.

NVIDIA AI-ready servers featuring L40S GPUs and BlueField DPUs are slated for release by year-end, with cloud service provider instances expected to follow in the coming months.

By Impact Lab